Trailer Park Boys join Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh for East Coast reunion

Nova Scotia was epitomized in a single photograph Tuesday night, as the boys from Sunnyvale made their way down to the Steel City to cheer on fellow hometown hero Sidney Crosby.

The photo was taken in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ dressing room following their 6-3 victory over Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche.

READ MORE: Battle of Cole Harbour: Avs overcome Crosby’s natural hat trick, beat Penguins 6-3

Bubbles tweeted the photo of himself, Julian, Ricky and Randy to his over 239,000 followers shortly after the game.

As of 11:30 a.m. AT, Bubbles’ tweet had been retweeted over 1,700 times and liked by over 6,200 users.

WATCH: Whisky soured: Trailer Park Boys’ new drink causes a stir

Bubbles thanked Sid the Kid in an earlier tweet for hooking the boys up with tickets.