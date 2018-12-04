SIU terminates Newmarket arrest investigation

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has terminated its investigation into an incident involving a man and York Regional Police (YRP) officers in Newmarket.

According to the SIU, on Oct. 18, YRP officers attempted to arrest a 30-year-old man for a firearm-related offence at a residence on Wilbur Pipher Circle.

The SIU says the man fled into the home, leading officers to contain the area.

Sometime later, the SIU says the man was arrested as he climbed out of a basement window.

According to the SIU, during the arrest, the man complained of pain in his ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU had been conducting an investigation into the incident, which has now been terminated.

“The medical evidence confirms that the man did not suffer a serious injury,” SIU director, Tony Loparco, said in a statement. “Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”