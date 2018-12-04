Mayor declares Wally Buono Day in Vancouver in honour of legendary B.C. Lions coach

Tuesday is officially Wally Buono Day in the City of Vancouver.

The legendary B.C. Lions coach was at city hall to receive the honour from Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Buono retired at the end of the year after 46 years in the CFL as a player, coach, general manager and vice-president. During that time, he won five Grey Cups — including two with the Lions — and became winningest coach in CFL history.

“Wally’s unrelenting commitment to teamwork, leadership, service and family exemplifies the very best in civic spirit and serves as an inspiration for all Vancouverites,” Stewart said.

When asked how he would spend the day named in his honour, Stewart joked that Buono could go to Denny’s for a free meal.

As for the coach himself, he said the best way to spend Wally Buono Day would be to pay it forward.

“I guess the best way to celebrate is just to be thankful for us living in such a great place, maybe go out and think about doing something for somebody who is needy,” Buono said.

“At this time of the year, we really need to think about other people… To help somebody who is less fortunate, believe me, will make you feel better.”

