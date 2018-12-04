Pedestrian hit when crossing Sir John A. MacDonald Blvd. without crosswalk

Kingston police say a woman was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she tried to cross the street at an intersection without a crosswalk.

On Monday just before 9 a.m., police say a woman was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the intersection at Norman Rogers Drive and Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard.

A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by this SUV at approximately 8:45 this morning. A @KingstonPolice officer on scene tells me their injuries aren't life threatening. Investigation continues. #ygk @CKWS_TV pic.twitter.com/Q7bCJzA84H — Paul Soucy (@CKWS_Paul) December 3, 2018

The woman was standing at the intersection, coming from Norman Rogers Drive trying to cross to the other side of Sir John A. MacDonald, according to police.

A vehicle going southbound on Sir John A. MacDonald stopped for the pedestrian, stopping traffic in the lane closest to the curb and waved to the pedestrian to cross.

But a vehicle travelling southbound in the next lane allegedly struck the pedestrian as she walked into the lane closest to the northbound lanes of Sir John A. MacDonald. Police say the vehicle that struck the woman had the right of way.

As a result of the collision, the 31-year-old female pedestrian was rushed to hospital by Frontenac Paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted that there is no marked crosswalk for crossing Sir John A. MacDonald at this location. There is also only one stop sign at this intersection and several bus stops on either side of Sir John A. MacDonald.

When asked, Kingston police said there has only been one other collision at that intersection since 2013.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.