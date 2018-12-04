Toronto police issue public safety alert for man who escaped custody

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert on Tuesday for a man they say escaped custody.

Delroy Flowers, 41, was last seen on Monday at around 9:15 a.m. in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area.

Police said Flowers was ordered into the custody of a medical facility and he left without permission.

He is described as being six feet tall, 180 pounds, and having a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue toque, khaki pants and a brown striped shirt.

Police said they are concerned for Flowers’ safety but warned members of the public to not approach him if he is seen.

This is the third time that Flowers has gone missing and police have issued a public safety alert. He previously went missing in November 2016 and November 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

