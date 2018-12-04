Missing Peterborough teen found near river, transported to hospital

A Peterborough girl who was reported missing Monday night was found near a river and taken to hospital.

The Peterborough Police Service issued an alert around 9:45 p.m., saying a 17-year-old girl was missing. The search led officers to Little Lake and the Otonabee River, where police requested assistance from Peterborough Fire Services, which launched a boat to search the lake and shoreline.

Around 10:40 p.m., the girl was reportedly found wet and unresponsive near the Peterborough Naval Club on the Otonabee River, but it’s unclear whether she was in the water when she was discovered.

The missing 17 yr old female has been located. Thank you for your assistance. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) December 4, 2018

The girl was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Her condition is not yet known.

Police have not provided any other details on the incident.