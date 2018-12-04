NHL expected to vote ‘yes’ on Seattle expansion for 2021-22 season

The National Hockey League Board of Governors is expected to approve expansion to Seattle, with the league’s 32nd team beginning play in the 2021-22 season.

A three-quarters vote of the current 31 owners is needed to confirm Seattle as the league’s newest franchise.

The nine-member executive committee that heard Seattle’s presentation in October voted unanimously to move the matter to the full board, which is meeting in Georgia. The vote is expected on Tuesday.

Seattle Hockey Partners will pay NHL owners $650 million to join. The group led by majority owner David Bonderman, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and president and CEO Tod Leiweke had been hoping for play to begin in 2020.

However, uncertainty over completing KeyArena renovations in time means Seattle will have to wait another year for the return of a major winter sports team.

A team in Seattle balances the Eastern and Western Conferences at 16 teams apiece, but also requires realignment to even out the Central and Pacific Divisions. Many expect the Arizona Coyotes to be moved to the Central Division in 2021 when Seattle enters the league.

The NHL is dealing with some uncertain situations as it prepares to finalize the Seattle expansion.

The Ottawa Senators’ downtown arena project is in danger of falling apart, and Arizona Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway is looking for a partner as he tries to secure a long-term home in the desert.

Meanwhile, the league would like to begin making plans for a 2020 World Cup of Hockey but has no guarantee of labour peace that would allow such a tournament to take place.

Commissioner Gary Bettman updated the Board of Governors on those topics Monday.

Bettman said the salary cap is projected to go up to roughly $83 million next season, up from the current $79.5 million limit.

That’s a sign revenues are continuing to rise after the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.