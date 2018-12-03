Sex offender released in Kingston requires ‘high degree of supervision’

A convicted sex offender who has been released and is now living in Kingston has a low risk of reintegrating into society, according to parole documents.

Lucas Petrini, 28, was released from prison and placed on a long-term supervision order last week. Global News has since obtained documents pertaining to the decision by the Parole Board of Canada.

Petrini, a first-time federal offender, served an eight-year sentence for kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

“Given the nature of your index offence, your questionable institutional behaviour, and your outstanding need areas of your correctional plan, the board has assessed that you require a very high degree of supervision in the community,” reads a five-page document, detailing the parole decision.

The convicted sex offender abducted a nine-year-old child in Brampton, Ont. in 2008, then subjected them to repeated sexual assaults. The board gave a number of reasons why Petrini was given conditions that will follow him for 10 years after his release. These include his history of substance abuse, concerning relationships while in prison and mental health issues.

Given the questionable nature of those relationships, the board requires Petrini to report all new ones to his parole supervisor.

“As such, your relationships require monitoring in the community, to ensure your risk is not undue,” said the Parole Board of Canada. “You are required to report all relationships, and report any relationships where the other person has responsibility for children.”

The board is also limiting Petrini’s access to children in the community. Officials say he must not be in the presence of a child, unless with an adult and approved by his parole supervisor.

“As you committed a violent sexual assault against a child, this condition is both reasonable and necessary,” the Parole Board of Canada ruled.

In addition to a number of other restrictions, including avoiding drinking establishments and following a treatment plan for substance abuse, Petrini will also have to follow three special conditions: he cannot contact the victim or family he traumatized, and is also restricted from going to the City of Brampton and the Greater Toronto Area. This is near where the crime happened.

As part of the release conditions, Petrini will have to follow psychological counselling and participate in a psychiatric assessment, as he has been diagnosed with serious mental health issues.

He will serve out the long-term supervision order, or LTSO, at a community correctional centre for the next 10 years.