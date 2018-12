Quebec gun-control activists push for federal firearms bill

Gun-control activists pressed senators Monday to move more quickly on firearms legislation, a few days before the 29th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre that left 14 women dead in Montreal.

Bill C-71, which was adopted in the House of Commons on Sept. 24, has not yet reached a second reading in the Senate.

READ MORE: Quebec gun control groups question federal commitment to proposed handgun ban

The legislation allows authorities to investigate a someone’s entire personal history if they want to purchase a gun, as opposed to being restricted to the previous five years.

It also changes the rules governing the transportation, transfer and registration of firearms.

Heidi Rathjen, spokesperson for the gun-control group, said the bill is a “strict minimum” and needs to be adopted into law as soon as possible.

WATCH: Montreal city council is ramping up its fight for more gun control in Canada

Serge St-Arneault, brother of a woman who was murdered during the Polytechnique shooting, asked senators to resist what he called the “gun lobby.”

“Do not compromise,” St-Arneault told reporters.

“And show … how to stand up when we are not afraid of the gun lobby.”

The Liberal government launched consultations in October on stricter gun policies, such as banning all handguns and assault weapons in the country.

Rathjen said she thinks its possible for the government to pass more gun laws before the next election, scheduled in 2019.

READ MORE: Montreal urges Ottawa to issue national ban on handguns, assault weapons

Independent Senator André Pratte, the sponsor for Bill C-71 in the Senate, said he understands peoples’ impatience but said the process is progressing properly.

He said he is confident the bill will move to committee before the holidays and be ready for final adoption in the spring.

“It’s clear people are impatient,” he said.

“And it involves peoples’ lives, so we would like it to be adopted as quickly as possible.”

Pratte said the legislation is supported by the independent senators but that the Conservative caucus is “strongly opposed.”

READ MORE: Scheer promises bigger police budgets, stronger gun background checks