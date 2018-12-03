Toronto police charge 14 drivers with impaired driving over weekend

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged 14 people with impaired driving over the weekend.

Det. Const. Scott Matthews tweeted that from Friday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 3 at 6 a.m., police laid multiple impaired-driving charges including eight for impaired operation and 12 for over 80 mg operation.

Matthews said that the breathalyzer readings reached three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

of note: observed driving northbound in the southbound lanes, a vehicle was stopped by police. When the driver exited his vehicle, he almost fell down Admitting to being impaired and being charged in June for Impaired Driving, he was arrested and blew over 2 X the legal limit. — Scott Matthews (@TPSTrafficDC) December 3, 2018

He also tweeted that one of the drivers stopped by police almost fell down when he exited his vehicle. Matthews said the driver admitted to being impaired and was previously charged in June for impaired driving.

Matthews said that driver was arrested after they blew two times over the legal limit.

As part of the efforts to combat impaired driving, police in York Region announced they will begin releasing names of drivers charged starting Monday. They said this practice will continue for the foreseeable future.

“In yet another disappointing weekend, 16 drivers were charged with 27 impaired-related driving charges and Chief Eric Jolliffe is taking the next step to try to curb this distressing trend,” read a statement from police on Monday.

Jolliffe said “effective immediately,” police will name all of the drivers charged with impaired-related charges in order “to further make impaired driving socially unacceptable.”

York police said they will post the names of drivers who are charged with impaired driving, weekly on Mondays.

