Police investigate shots-fired incident near Pickering townhouse complex

Multiple shots were fired by a Pickering, Ont., townhouse complex Sunday, Durham police say, and they are now looking to identify who was involved.

Officers were called to the Duffin’s Creek Co-Op townhouse complex on Finch Avenue after about six gunshots were heard in the area around 9:15 p.m., where they found several shell casings in the area. Police also discovered a fire route sign at the south end of the parking lot had been hit with four bullets.

They say no one has reported any injuries.

Police have canvassed the area, but they say they’re still looking for security footage from the vicinity. They’re asking anyone with this or any other information that could help them with their investigation to call the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2511.

Tips can also be given anonymously to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

