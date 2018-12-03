MPI to raise rates in 2019

Consumer
If you’re a car owner in Manitoba, you should expect your auto insurance to go up by about 1.8 per cent next year.

The Public Utilities Board approved the rate increase on Monday, which is set to take affect on March 1st, 2019.

But that doesn’t mean your price will necessarily go up by that much.

MPI says that it will continue to base a person’s premium prices on their driving record, major vehicle class, and the make and model of their car, among other factors.

The public insurer initially asked for a 2.2 per cent increase in premium rates. They were granted a 2.6 per cent increase last year.

