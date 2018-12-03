Deadly start to December on B.C. highways as 6 people die in crashes

It was a deadly end to November and start to December on B.C.’s highways as six people have died in crashes.

B.C. RCMP Traffic Services say the first crash happened on Thursday, Nov. 29 in Chetwynd on Highway 29 near Jackfish Lake Road. It appears a Ford F150 pickup with two men inside left the highway. The driver of the pickup was ejected and was found deceased at the scene.

Chetwynd RCMP has not ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash. The passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries.

On Friday, Nov. 30, around 10:25 a.m., a two-vehicle crash in Lytton left the driver of a Ford Fusion dead after being rushed to hospital.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 1 at Main Street when the lone female driver pulled out onto the highway in front of a pickup truck.

Police say it appears driver error was the cause of the collision. The male driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after multiple-vehicle crash near Salmon Arm

On Saturday, Dec. 1, at approximately 6:35 p.m., North Vancouver RCMP were called to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at Mountain Highway.

It was reported that a westbound vehicle on Highway 1 veered into the oncoming lanes and collided with an eastbound pickup truck and another car that had been following. The lone male driver of the westbound vehicle died as a result of his injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Fatal head-on collision in North Vancouver sets vehicle on fire, snarls traffic for hours

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 2) Despite a frantic rescue effort, one driver died in a fiery crash at the bottom of the Cut on Highway 1 in North Vancouver Saturday night, and as Grace Ke reports, the fatal impact occurred on a stretch where the cement barrier had been removed for construction.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, a woman died in a crash on Highway 99 near Chance Creek Forest Service Road, approximately 30 kilometres north of Squamish.

She was driving a northbound Subaru when police say it appears she crossed the centre line and collided with two southbound vehicles around 11:50 a.m.

She was deceased at the scene and the occupants in the other vehicles received minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Sea to Sky Traffic Services say the cause of the crash remains under investigation but road and weather conditions at the time were reported as good.

On social media, the victim in the crash has been identified as 24-year-old Bekah Mann.

Her sister, Joy, posted on Facebook saying, “I love you and want you to know I am proud of the woman you’ve become. I wish you knew how many people loved and cared about you.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up to raise money for Mann’s final wish to be “buried in a bio urn that will grow into a tall and majestic tree” reads the GoFundMe.

READ MORE: Sea to Sky Highway reopened both ways after fatal crash near Whistler

Also on Sunday, at approximately 4:10 p.m. a head-on collision occurred on Highway 1, approximately 15 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

Upon arrival, it was determined that an eastbound Ford pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck. Two other westbound vehicles were caught up in the collision.

The lone male driver of the Ford pickup was deceased at the scene.

Trans Canada East Traffic Services (Golden) says alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor in the collision.

On Monday, Dec. 3, at approximately 1 a.m., a driver of a pickup truck died in a head-on crash on Highway 97 near Buckhorn Lake Road, on Highway 97 south of Prince George.

North District Traffic Services (Prince George) determined a northbound Ford F150 with three people inside crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the semi-truck.

The remaining occupants of the Ford and the driver of the semi-truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.