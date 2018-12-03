Classes resume after bomb threat temporarily closes high school in Orillia: OPP

Classes at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School in Orillia have resumed after a bomb threat forced the school to evacuate and close temporarily.

According to Orillia OPP, early Monday, officers received a report that a message had been left at the school stating an explosive device had been planted.

Officers say school officials immediately evacuated the building and redirected incoming school buses prior to police arrival.

According to police, an initial investigation is complete, and no suspicious device was located.

Officers say the school has reopened and students were permitted to return to regularly scheduled classes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The police have investigated the threat at Patrick Fogarty and have provided the all clear. Students are returning to their regularly scheduled classes. — SMCDSB (@SMCDSB) December 3, 2018

ADVISORY: Patrick Fogarty CSS in #Orillia has REOPENED. #OPP to remain on scene at this time. ^aw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 3, 2018