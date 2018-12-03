Saskatoon weather outlook: fog slides out, arctic air charges in

Coldest air so far this season drops in for the first week of December.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

After a cool and foggy weekend with fascinating rime frost forming across the region, freezing fog started the first full week of December as temperatures dipped back to -13 to start the day.

Visibility dropped to 800 metres at times through the morning in the fog with wind chills staying in the -20s right into the noon hour as some light snow filtered through.

All that fog had to lead to something. Something beautiful. @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/4feIoEU9x1 — Janet Hill (@Saskajanet) December 1, 2018

Freezing fog this morning continues to create rime frost on surfaces in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/hHO9m3asgh — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 3, 2018

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries continues into the afternoon as fog begins to ease and the mercury starts to climb up into minus single digits for a daytime high.

Monday night

Light snow is likely at times Monday night under mostly cloudy skies as we cool down into minus double digits overnight.

Tuesday

-20 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you’re heading out the door Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies.

A few sunny breaks as possible at times during the middle of the day before an upper disturbance brings back the clouds and some light snow into the evening after reaching an afternoon high in minus single digits.

Wednesday-Friday

Clouds and a chance of flurries continues on Wednesday before skies start to clear on Thursday to ring in a mostly sunny finish to the first week of December on Friday.

As skies clear, frigid air start to slide in with an arctic high pressure system that will bring in the biggest cold snap we’ve seen since last winter with daytime highs in minus double digits and morning lows pushing toward the -20s.

Weekend outlook

Warmer air returns for the second week of December with lots of sunshine as daytime highs make their way back into mid-minus single digits.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 3 was taken by Barry Janvier in Patuanak:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.