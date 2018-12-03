Guelph Storm blow out Kitchener Rangers
The Kitchener Rangers scored the opener against Guelph on Sunday but the wheels fell off the bus shortly after that as the Storm cruised to an 8-1 victory at home on Sunday.
Rangers forward Alexey Lipanov put the puck behind Storm netminder Anthony Popovich on a power play at the 5:21 mark to put Kitchener in front.
Keegan Stevenson answered exactly three minutes later for Guelph to even the score.
READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers can’t slow Niagara IceDogs
Shortly thereafter, goals from Cam Hillis (11:01) and Cedric Ralph (12:53) in quick succession put Guelph in control of the game and they never looked back.
In the second period, Daniil Chayka (11:32) and Barret Kirwin (16:47) each scored on Rangers goaltender Lucas Pfeil to increase the lead to 5-1 after two.
READ MORE: Around The OHL — Talking trades and favourite OHL jerseys
It was more of the same in the third as Stevenson (7:28) and Hillis (7:37) each scored their second of the game as Dmitri Samorukov (17:03) completed the scoring by notching his first of the season.
Popovich stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced to record the victory.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.