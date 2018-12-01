Sports
December 1, 2018 7:48 am

Kitchener Rangers can’t slow Niagara IceDogs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Kirill Maksimov had a hat trick as the Niagara IceDogs easily cruised to a 7-2 road win over the Kitchener Rangers.

Akil Thomas, Philip Tomasino, Jason Robertson and Ivan Lodnia also scored for the IceDogs (15-7-4), who picked up their second consecutive victory.

Greg Meireles found the back of the net twice for the Rangers (12-13-2).

Stephen Dhillon turned aside 17 shots for Niagara. Luke Richardson made 16 saves for Kitchener before being replaced by Lucas Pfeil, who stopped 11 shots after stepping in for the third period.

