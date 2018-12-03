SIU investigating after man injured in altercation with Peterborough police

The Special Investigations Unit is probing an incident in which a man was injured during a police call in Peterborough early Saturday.

Peterborough Police Service say around 2 a.m., officers responded to an alleged disturbance between a man and his mother. The woman was injured, police said.

Police say officers found the man “armed with a weapon.”

“During the interaction with officers the male sustained injuries,” police issued in a statement later Saturday.

Police say the man was transferred to a Toronto-based hospital where he remains in stable condition. As a result, the SIU was notified and has invoked its mandate.

The SIU probes incidents involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU confirmed the man was taken to hospital for “serious injuries. ” Three investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the case.