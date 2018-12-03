Scott Thompson: The legacy of George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump’s presidency

Over the weekend, we learned of the passing of George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States of America, at age 94.

Immediately, tributes started to pour in and will continue through his state funeral, referencing the kind of man he was: a war hero, a successful businessman, and a humble family man of values who was dedicated to serving his country.

No matter your political stripe, the world is mourning the loss of Bush and his leadership while making the comparison to where we are now.

What happened?

The United States has gone from a nation with a steady, unifying leader in command to one led by a divisive bull in a china shop whose policy is lost in self-serving rhetoric and lies.

In listening to what world leaders past and present are saying about former president Bush, perhaps Trump will look himself in the mirror and ask, why he does not command such respect from those whom Bush held dear?

My bet is Trump will, again, blame the media — the same media that covered Bush and every other president since the founding of the nation.

I think the answer is quite simple.

Bush was about serving his country. Donald Trump is about serving himself.

