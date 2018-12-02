Lake Country home destroyed in fire

Two cats are missing after an inferno engulfed a Lake Country home on Saturday night.

Fire chief Steve Windsor said neighbours reported a house on fire in the 13000 block of Trewhitt road in the neighbourhood of Oyama around 9:14 p.m.

No one was home at the time, but the structure was destroyed by the blaze.

Windsor said the fire was attended by four Lake Country fire engines which remained on scene for approximately three hours.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and BC Hydro also attended the scene.

Windsor said half of the home sustained significant damage and the structure will likley have to be demolished.

No one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation however, it is not considered suspicious.