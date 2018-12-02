World
December 2, 2018 9:14 am
Updated: December 2, 2018 9:21 am

Pompeo says Iran missile tests violate nuclear agreement, Iran says it will continue

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Iran staged joint air defense exercises on Monday, as the U.S. re-imposed sanctions that are expected to hurt Iran's vital oil industry.

A A

Iran will continue missile tests to build up its defence and deterrence capabilities, a top military spokesman was quoted as saying on Sunday, following a U.S. allegation that Tehran had carried out a new missile test.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday condemned what he described as Iran’s testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the international agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“Missile tests … are carried out for defence and the country’s deterrence, and we will continue this,” General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. He did not confirm or deny that Iran had carried out a new test.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Iran
Iran defence
Iran Missiles
Iran Nuclear Program
Iran nuclear tests
Iran nukes
Mike Pompeo
U.S. Secretary of State

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News