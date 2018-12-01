Kelowna BMX Club holding open house on Sunday

The Kelowna BMX Club will host an open house on Sunday to showcase progress that has been made in rebuilding its racing track.

According to the club, the track has been flattened and volunteers are ready to screen the dirt, followed by tarping it in preparation for winter. In spring, the track rebuild will take place.

The non-profit organization will be holding the get-together between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the track, located beside Rutland Twin Arenas. Local businesses have supplied equipment for the deconstruction, and Kelowna athlete Bruce Cook will be at the open house.

Cook is a world-class motorcycle rider who specializes in freestyle. In 2014, Cook broke his back while attempting a double frontflip and lost the use of his legs. Undeterred, Cook resumed training and became the first paraplegic to backflip a motorcycle. Cook has been lending a hand with the deconstruction.

“Bruce has been one of the excavator operators,” said Jody Dais, communications volunteer with the Kelowna BMX Club, which has 175 members. “What we’re trying to do is shed light on the good hearts in our community who are supporting us.

“The open house is about extending an opening for people to come out, see the club and also thanks to the guys who are on the job, working.”