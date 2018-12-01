Donald Trump cancels G20 press conference out of respect for George H.W. Bush

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is cancelling his planned G20 press conference in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires out of respect for deceased former president George H.W. Bush and the Bush family.

In a tweet, Trump said he had been looking forward to the press conference and discussing the “great success” he had in talks with world leaders but that the presser would be postponed until after the funeral for the 41st president of the U.S. is held.

….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Earlier, Trump condoled the 94-year-old’s death and hailed his accomplishments.

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit and unwavering commitment to faith, family and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service,” Trump and first lady Melania Trump said in a statement.

“With sound judgement, common sense and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War. As president, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed.”

Bush was a harsh critic of Trump’s and was famously quoted calling Trump a “blowhard” in the book The Last Republicans by historian Mark Updegrove.

“I don’t like him. I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard,” the elder Bush said. “And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.”

He also confirmed that he voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

A spokesperson for the Bush family said funeral arrangements for the former president have yet to be made.

