Lobster fishing boat sinks off coast of Hackett’s Cove

A lobster fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Hackett’s Cove on the opening day of the lobster fishing season.

Maj. Amber Bineau with Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) confirms that the vessel in Lobster Fishing Area 33 sunk shortly after the beginning of Dumping Day.

Bineau says fishermen on a nearby vessel were able to rescue the four fishermen on board, all of whom were wearing life-jackets.

JRCC was not directly involved in the rescue operation and became aware of the rescue around 7:30 a.m., according to Bineau.

Lobster Fishing Area 33, which extends from Halifax to the southwestern tip of the province, was set to open at 7 a.m. Saturday.

#JRCC Halifax confirms a vessel sunk in Hackett's Cove this morning. #JRCC Halifax was not directly involved in the rescue, but can confirm the 4 crew were wearing #PFD and were rescued from the water by a nearby FV — JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) December 1, 2018