December 1, 2018 10:09 am
Updated: December 1, 2018 10:27 am

Lobster fishing boat sinks off coast of Hackett’s Cove

A lobster fishing vessel sank off the coast of Hackett's Cove on opening day of Nova Scotia's lobster fishing season.

A lobster fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Hackett’s Cove on the opening day of the lobster fishing season.

Maj. Amber Bineau with Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) confirms that the vessel in Lobster Fishing Area 33 sunk shortly after the beginning of Dumping Day.

Bineau says fishermen on a nearby vessel were able to rescue the four fishermen on board, all of whom were wearing life-jackets.

JRCC was not directly involved in the rescue operation and became aware of the rescue around 7:30 a.m., according to Bineau.

Lobster Fishing Area 33, which extends from Halifax to the southwestern tip of the province, was set to open at 7 a.m. Saturday.

