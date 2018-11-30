Kansas City NFL player Kareem Hunt shown shoving, kicking woman in video

Video released Friday by TMZ shows Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during an offseason hotel disturbance in Cleveland.

The incident occurred at The Metropolitan at 3:22 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2018, and involved then-19-year-old Abigail Ottinger from Berea, Ohio.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Chiefs sent Hunt home from the facility after learning the video had been released. One possibility is that Hunt could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the situation plays out.

The Chiefs haven’t publicly commented since the release of the video. Reports indicate the NFL and Chiefs have been aware of the existence of the video, but it is not known whether the league or team viewed the footage.

In the video, Hunt appears to come around a corner outside his rented room to confront Ottinger with a hard shove. The woman hits him in the face and Hunt becomes enraged.

Hunt‘s entourage comes to help and attempts to hold him back. At one point, Hunt sends one of his friends and the woman flying into a wall.

Ottinger was on the ground appearing dazed and started to get up. Hunt saw her and delivered a kick to knock her back on the ground.

According to TMZ, law enforcement obtained the video from the hotel. Prosecutors reviewed the footage and decided not to file charges.

Ottinger, who reportedly attends Kent State, told police that the incident started because she refused to have sex with a member of Hunt‘s entourage.

Members of the entourage told police Ottinger called Hunt the N-word and physically hit a female member of the entourage.

Hunt was also involved in an offseason incident in which he was accused of punching a man. No charges were filed in that case either and there was no discipline from the NFL for either incident.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt defended the running back’s character in August.

“Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year,” Clark Hunt told reporters. “I’m sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won’t be in those kind of situations in the future.”

If suspended, Hunt wouldn’t be the first running back to be disciplined without being charged with a crime.

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys received a six-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in 2016 in which no charges were filed. He appealed the ban and it was upheld and the NFL Players Association took the issue to the legal system and the courts eventually ruled against Elliott.

The NFL policy on domestic violence requires a minimum six-game suspension as the baseline in cases of obvious misconduct. The rule was changed in 2014.

Elliott served the penalty during Weeks 11-16 of the 2017 season.

There wasn’t a video in Elliott’s case.

Hunt, 23, is from the Cleveland suburb of Willoughby and spends a significant part of his offseason in the area. He played college football at Toledo.

Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards as a rookie with the Chiefs last season. He has 824 yards through 11 games this season.