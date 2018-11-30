Southern Alberta school bus driver charged with sex offences

A school bus driver from the Blood Reserve in southern Alberta has been charged with sex offences that allegedly involved students.

On Friday, the Blood Tribe Police Service announced charges against 54-year-old Ronnie Standing Alone. The accused is charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of assault.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta school bus driver facing charges

“The KBE (Kainai Board of Education) wishes to advise that the Blood Tribe Police are investigating an incident that was reported to have occurred in the fall of 2018 involving students of KBE and an individual working for the Blood Tribe Bus Co-op,” the Kainai Board of Education said in a press release Friday afternoon.

“Existing information is that [the] accused acted alone and there are no other persons of interest,” the board said.

The KBE though is urging anyone who may have knowledge of other potential incidents to contact authorities.

READ MORE: Possible threat cancels classes at 2 Blood Tribe schools Monday

The school board says it’s been assured by the Blood Tribe Bus Co-op that the accused is no longer transporting KBE students. It’s also providing counselling to students, their parents and any other parties directly affected.

Blood Tribe Police say Standing Alone has been released from custody with conditions and will appear in Cardston Provincial Court on Dec. 10.