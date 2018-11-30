New ambulance routing part of transition at Concordia Hospital

Starting Dec. 10, city ambulances will begin routing high-need patients away from Concordia Hospital to other facilities in Winnipeg.

The change is in preparation for phase two of the provincial healthcare restructuring plan, which will see the closure of the emergency room at Concordia Hospital.

“These operational adjustments are part of the ongoing work required to transition the Concordia emergency department into a walk-in connected care clinic in the summer of 2019,” said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s Lori Lamont on Friday.

"It is all about ensuring patients receive the highest level of safe, quality care at the site that's most appropriate for their needs." Concordia Hospital's emergency department will remain open 24/7 and continue to provide emergency services to the public, for the time being. The only change is to patients who are transported by ambulance. The hospital will also continue to care for lower-acuity patients as part of the WRHA's overall plan to optimize safe and quality care throughout Winnipeg. Higher-acuity patients will be directed to Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital, or Grace Hospital.