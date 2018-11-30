Earthquake hits southern Alaska, prompting local tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the southern Alaska city of Anchorage on Friday.
Images and video on social media show grocery stores with items spilled into the aisles and people hiding under desks and tables as light fixtures swing above them.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning Service has issued a tsunami warning for Cook Inlet in the Gulf of Alaska, along the southwest coastline of the state. Areas of northern B.C. are not expected to be affected.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
