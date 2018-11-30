Mudslides caught on camera add to California’s wildfire misery

Los Angeles County authorities ordered evacuations Thursday in a small Malibu community within a wildfire burn zone where a mudslide blocked roads amid heavy rains.

Sheriff’s Deputy Joana Warren said residents of several homes were ordered to leave as streets filled with mud, ash and debris during a downpour. She said no injuries were reported.

The storm knocked out power and flooded roadways across Southern California.

Residents below wildfire burn scars and near creeks and streams were advised to be alert until the wet weather cleared.

A mandatory evacuation remained ordered for Trabuco Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains, where a wildfire burned earlier this year.

Rainfall rates in the area reached 127 millimeters or greater in an hour.

In Los Angeles, a Fire Department helicopter crew located a man clinging to a tree in the swollen Los Angeles River north of downtown and hoisted him away from the danger.

Coastal health authorities have urged people to stay away from beach water, which may contain bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards due to runoff.

