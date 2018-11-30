Okanagan unions join angry postal workers in demonstration

Some unionized workers in Kelowna will be staging a demonstration this weekend in show of support for Canada Post workers.

After five weeks of rotating strikes, Canada Post workers are back on the job after the federal government passed back-to-work legislation.

Some unionized transit workers will be joining the demonstration.

“We are joining the many people across the country who want to oppose this violation of our constitutional right to freely bargain and to strike if needs be,” Scott Lovell of Amalgamated Transit Union 1722 said. “All of us are affected and we want to support the postal workers in our communities.”

Members of the BCGEU will also be joining the demonstration.

“Enough is enough. When workers want to fight for issues that affect us all, we need to support them and stop their rights from being violated,” Kelly Hutchinson of the BCGEU said .

The demonstration will be taking place Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Parkinson Rec. Centre beginning at 9 a.m.