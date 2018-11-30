Thompson RCMP seeking robbery suspects with identifying tattoos

Thompson RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects in a gas station robbery that took place this summer.

Two men, armed with a knife, demanded cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes from an employee at the Petro-Canada gas station on Selkirk Avenue in the early morning of June 18.

Police described the men Friday as both being 5’10”, wearing black hoodies.

One of the men was wearing grey sweatpants with a tattoo on his hand. The other was wearing wearing black sweatpants with a large tattoo on his right forearm that appears to say “Ashley”.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.

