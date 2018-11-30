Thompson RCMP seeking robbery suspects with identifying tattoos
Thompson RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects in a gas station robbery that took place this summer.
Two men, armed with a knife, demanded cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes from an employee at the Petro-Canada gas station on Selkirk Avenue in the early morning of June 18.
Police described the men Friday as both being 5’10”, wearing black hoodies.
READ MORE: Thompson RCMP make large seizure of cocaine, guns, cash
One of the men was wearing grey sweatpants with a tattoo on his hand. The other was wearing wearing black sweatpants with a large tattoo on his right forearm that appears to say “Ashley”.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.
WATCH: Rural Manitoba residents say they’ve seen a rise in crime recently
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.