Guelph police investigate report of naughty Christmas carolers

Guelph police say some carolers may be on Santa’s naughty list this Christmas for having had one too many holiday eggnogs.

Officers went to a neighbourhood near Centennial Park on Thursday at around 8:30 p.m. after learning that some intoxicated carolers were spreading a bit too much Christmas cheer.

Police said whoever filed the complaint mentioned the group of 20 to 30 were allegedly fighting and urinating in public as well.

Yet when officers arrived, they searched the area and did not find a group of carolers, but only a silent night.

