Thousands still without power in Maritimes after storm hits region with winds, wet snow

Thousands remain without power today in the Maritimes after a storm smacked the region with strong winds and heavy, wet snow.

Nova Scotia Power says 14,000 customers were still in the dark early today after crews worked through the night to restore outages.

At one point Thursday, almost 250,000 homes and businesses – half of Nova Scotia Power’s customers – were without electricity.

Here are some photos of storm damage in #Amherst. Crews are seeing trees contacting power lines and downed wires in the area. We’re working safely to restore power as quickly as possible. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/SJarRcbPWf — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) November 30, 2018

In P.E.I., roughly 29,000 Maritime Electric customers were without power early today, while 7,600 NB Power customers remained without power.

NB Power is asking those without power to unplug items, as it is slowing the progress of restoration.

There were also scattered outages in Newfoundland and Labrador.