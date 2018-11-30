Canada
November 30, 2018 8:57 am

Blackfriars Bridge comes home Saturday

By Staff 980 CFPL

The frame of the Blackfriars Bridge is lowered onto its abutments following an extensive restoration, Aug. 15, 2018.

Jaclyn Carbone/980 CFPL
A A

The bridge is coming back.

More than a year after it was lifted from its place over the Thames River, the Blackfriars Bridge will officially re-open Saturday.

READ MORE: Blackfriars Bridge frame lifted into place over Thames River

An official grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As part of the event, officials say a mini-parade will move across the bridge, but no further details were provided.

READ MORE: Historic Blackfriars Bridge is coming back, bit by bit

The 143-year-old bridge underwent a nine-month restoration after a structural evaluation in 2013 found corrosion and other structural deficiencies.

The work is expected to add 75 years or more to the bridge’s lifespan.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blackfriars Bridge
Grand Opening
Ldnont
London Ontario
Thames River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News