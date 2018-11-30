Blackfriars Bridge comes home Saturday

The bridge is coming back.
More than a year after it was lifted from its place over the Thames River, the Blackfriars Bridge will officially re-open Saturday.
An official grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As part of the event, officials say a mini-parade will move across the bridge, but no further details were provided.
The 143-year-old bridge underwent a nine-month restoration after a structural evaluation in 2013 found corrosion and other structural deficiencies.
The work is expected to add 75 years or more to the bridge’s lifespan.
