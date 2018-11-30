Freezing drizzle could cause icy roads in London area Friday

UPDATE: As of 9:12 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30 Environment Canada ended its weather advisory.

Environment Canada has issued another weather advisory for the London area warning of the potential for freezing drizzle.

The alert is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, and Komoka as well as Eastern and Western Middlesex County.

According to the weather reporting agency, areas of freezing drizzle were reported across parts of southwestern Ontario Friday morning.

Although precipitation amounts are expected to be light, there could still be slippery conditions, especially on untreated surfaces, officials said.

The freezing drizzle is expected to taper off later Friday morning.

Motorists are being reminded to adjust their driving according to the road and weather conditions.