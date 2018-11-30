Agitated man removed from Penticton beauty school

A man with ‘his own agenda’ was removed from a Penticton business this week, and bylaw officers played a role in his removal.

Stacey Rexin of Okanagan Cosmetology Institute told Global News that a dishevelled man, who appeared to be impaired, entered the beauty school and tried locking himself inside a washroom, then a back hallway. Rexin said the man was seen running into the school’s back entrance by the boyfriend of a student and two bylaw officers.

According to Rexin, who is the school’s director of education, the bylaw officers kept him contained and away from the students.

READ MORE: Homeless man dies in Osoyoos truck fire

“The man was screaming obscenities, refused to leave the building and trying to goad the bylaw officers,” said Rexin, adding police showed up approximately 20 minutes later, arrested the man and took him away.

“We’d like to thank the bylaw officers who contained this guy,” said Rexin. “I don’t want to think about what could have happened if they had not been there. And for that, the staff and students at OCI will be eternally grateful for keeping us safe. We’d also like to thank the RCMP officers who responded.”

In a lengthy video, the man can be seen talking to the bylaw officers, stating “I really don’t care what you say, I have my own agenda. I have my own agenda and that’s my own safety. Get out of my way.”

Rexin noted that in the past two months, she’s had to clean up human feces from the school’s back door and blood along the walls. Rexin also said she’s found used needles in the garbage.

“I no longer feel safe inside my workspace and the thought that had we had to handle yesterday’s situation on our own scares me,” said Rexin.