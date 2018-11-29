Those Old Radio Shows: Dec. 7 & 8

Friday, Dec. 7:

Hour 1: Great Gildersleeve – Christmas Shopping; Cisco Kid – San Fernando Fire

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – City for Conquest

Hour 3: Jack Benny – Setting up the Christmas Tree; Dark Fantasy – Superstition Be Hanged

Hour 4: Michael Shayne – Grey Eyed Blonde; Roy Rogers – Old Prospecting Friend

Saturday, Dec. 8:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 85: The Boomerang; The Shadow – Nursery Rhyme Murders

Hour 2: Bob Hope – The Christmas Package; Gunsmoke – Widow’s Mite

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Santa’s Workshop; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Unholy Two Matter

Hour 4: Green Hornet – When Money Talks; Hancock’s Half Hour – The Diary

Hour 5: Have Gun-Will Travel – In An Evil Time, Our Miss Brooks – Taxi Fare