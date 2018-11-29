Saint John police forensic officer ‘frustrated’ with access to Richard Oland’s murder scene

The man who led the Saint John Police Force’s forensic investigation into Richard Oland’s murder has taken the stand in Dennis Oland’s trial.

The son of the multi-millionaire businessman is charged with second-degree murder.

Sgt. Mark Smith was the only forensics officer available to respond to the office at 52 Canterbury St., where Richard Oland’s body was found, on the morning of July 7, 2011.

Before entering the murder scene, Smith says he was told the death appeared to be suspicious and there was a lot of blood. He says he did not wear protective clothing in Oland’s office at first, not giving a reason why.

After surveying the body and the size of the scene he returned to his office for more equipment, including protective clothing.

Smith testified he assumed wrongly that no one would enter the scene. Smith told court of his “frustration” with people entering the scene, specifically senior officers looking to see the body.

He mentioned by name three officers: former Insp. Glen McCloskey, Staff Sgt. Mike King and Sgt. Dave Brooker.

Smith testified he wanted everyone to remain outside the scene until he was finished doing his job, something he said was contrary to the opinion of the Major Crime Unit.

At one point he told the court he sarcastically asked if anyone else needed to get in there.

Smith said he did escort the officers into the scene the same way he entered.

He told the court they left the same way and were there for a matter of seconds.

Part of Smith’s job was to document and photograph what could be evidence, including blood stains.

Smith is expected back on the witness stand when the trial resumes.