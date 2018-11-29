Fence to stay after high levels of lead still found in Weston School soil

Fences will remain up around a field at a school in northwest Winnipeg after soil samples showed high levels of lead.

Testing on soil at Weston School showed lead levels higher than federally recommended guidelines, the Winnipeg School Division announced Thursday.

15 other schools within the division were also tested, with results within guidelines and no health concerns.

“We will work with the province to develop a plan that will ensure appropriate remediation is completed at Weston School to make the field completely safe for our students and staff,” said Celia Caetano-Gomes, the division’s superintendent of education services.

READ MORE: Winnipeg School Division considering year-round school, later classes for older students

Caetano-Gomes said Manitoba Public Health officers have told the school division that there’s a low health risk to lead in soil, but they’re not taking any chances.

“In the meantime, we’re being abundantly cautious and keeping the fencing in place around the field where the samples were taken to prevent access by students or the public.”

The division said there’s currently no timeline as to when the field will re-open.

WATCH: Winnipeg School Division rolling out app to help parents track their kids