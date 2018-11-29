Picket line briefly delays mail processing in Stoney Creek

Canada Post employees may have been legislated back to work after more than five weeks of rotating strikes, but that isn’t stopping their colleagues from picking up picket signs to support them and once again slowing the mail in the process.

READ MORE: Canada Post experiencing ‘unprecedented backlogs,’ some parcels won’t arrive until January or March

On Wednesday night, picket lines were set up at the Hamilton mail processing plant in Stoney Creek, where pickets were reportedly burning wood pallets.

Canada Post said they were obstructing the movement of mail and parcels at the plant on Millen Road.

READ MORE: Delivery backlogs to continue as Canada Post union calls for ‘civil disobedience’

However, Hamilton police say the demonstration was peaceful, there were no arrests and the crowd dispersed by midnight.

Workers remain on the picket line overnight at @canadapostcorp Hamilton Mail Processing Plant in Stoney creek. @HamiltonFireDep crews were called for picketers burning wood from pallets #hamont https://t.co/gI9nRz8ygF — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) November 29, 2018

Picketers are illegally obstructing the movement of mail/parcels at the @canadapostcorp mail processing plant on Millen Road in Stoney Creek. Signage may be offensive to some. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/bTrNX8RnTy — DR (@Media371) November 29, 2018