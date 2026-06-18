Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan launches online portal for flood-affected residents

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 11:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Southeastern Saskatchewan recovering from intense rainfall, flooding'
Southeastern Saskatchewan recovering from intense rainfall, flooding
RELATED: Southeastern Saskatchewan recovering from intense rainfall, flooding
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan residents impacted by the province’s flood-filled spring are getting a new online portal via the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for centralized resources to assist with recovery.

On the website, residents can access mental health resources, as well as details on emergency support for flooding, recovery work and environmental information. It also includes future flood forecasts, advisories and technical guidance, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) wrote in a news release.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Information and supports for municipalities, agricultural producers and businesses is also available, the release says.

“The portal was created to ensure people affected by flooding can quickly find reliable information and access available services in one convenient location,” Minister Responsible for the SPSA Micheal Weger said in the release.

Links to relevant websites and forms are provided on the portal, which was developed by the agency’s recovery task team.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Flooding in Watson, near Humboldt, kept crews redirecting water away from roads'
Flooding in Watson, near Humboldt, kept crews redirecting water away from roads

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices