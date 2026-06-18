Saskatchewan launches online portal for flood-affected residents

Saskatchewan residents impacted by the province’s flood-filled spring are getting a new online portal via the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for centralized resources to assist with recovery.
On the website, residents can access mental health resources, as well as details on emergency support for flooding, recovery work and environmental information. It also includes future flood forecasts, advisories and technical guidance, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) wrote in a news release.
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Information and supports for municipalities, agricultural producers and businesses is also available, the release says.
“The portal was created to ensure people affected by flooding can quickly find reliable information and access available services in one convenient location,” Minister Responsible for the SPSA Micheal Weger said in the release.
Links to relevant websites and forms are provided on the portal, which was developed by the agency’s recovery task team.
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