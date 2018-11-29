Manitoba beats B.C. and Alberta as places for oil and gas investments

For the first time in more than five years, no Canadian province ranked in the top ten most-attractive jurisdictions for oil and gas investment, but Manitoba still beat two big contenders.

Manitoba was the top-ranked province in Canada for places for oil and gas investment, according to an annual global survey by the petroleum-sector executives released today by the Fraser Institute.

Manitoba sits sixteenth overall, beating out all other provinces, including B.C which was ranked at the least attractive jurisdiction, following Alberta.

“Investors are saying very clearly they prefer the competitive taxes and regulatory regimes of the energy-producing American states over Canadian jurisdictions,” said Ashley Stedman, Fraser Institute senior policy analyst and study co-author.

According to the survey, regulations, higher taxes and pipeline capacity are three main aspects investors consider.