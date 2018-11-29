Consumer
November 29, 2018 12:16 pm

Manitoba beats B.C. and Alberta as places for oil and gas investments

By Global News

Manitoba ranked sixteenth overall as places to invest in oil and gas.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
A A

For the first time in more than five years, no Canadian province ranked in the top ten most-attractive jurisdictions for oil and gas investment, but Manitoba still beat two big contenders.

Manitoba was the top-ranked province in Canada for places for oil and gas investment, according to an annual global survey by the petroleum-sector executives released today by the Fraser Institute.

Manitoba sits sixteenth overall, beating out all other provinces, including B.C which was ranked at the least attractive jurisdiction, following Alberta.

“Investors are saying very clearly they prefer the competitive taxes and regulatory regimes of the energy-producing American states over Canadian jurisdictions,” said Ashley Stedman, Fraser Institute senior policy analyst and study co-author.

According to the survey, regulations, higher taxes and pipeline capacity are three main aspects investors consider.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Better
Manitoba
oil and gas investment
places
Rated
Survey
where to invest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News