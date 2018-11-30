Alberta government releasing 2nd quarter fiscal update

The Alberta government is releasing its 2018-19 second quarter fiscal update on Friday morning.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci is scheduled to provide details about the province’s economic outlook at 11 a.m.

During his first quarter fiscal update in August, Ceci maintained the NDP government was still on track to balance the budget by 2023-24, despite a Federal Court of Appeal decision to overturn the approval of construction permits for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Ceci said the province is relying on revenues not just from the Trans Mountain expansion but other pipeline projects as well, such as the Line 3 expansion from Alberta to Wisconsin and the Keystone XL line to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

At that time, Ceci said the province’s rebound was continuing, with higher oil revenues and personal income tax money cutting $1 billion from this year’s projected budget deficit to a revised $7.8 billion.

“We’ll keep a steady hand and a firm eye on the bottom line, so we’ll continue to prudently control spending and protect services like health care and education and we’ll continue to invest in diversification and new technologies,” Ceci said during the first quarter update.

“And we’ll make sure our kids get the best education possible so that they can have the skills to compete in a new economy.”

The debt by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year has been projected to be just under $53 billion.

Last week, Premier Rachel Notley appointed three experts tasked with working with industry to come up with solutions to the oil price differential problem.

She said the price gap of about $45 a barrel is costing the Canadian economy $80 million a day.

Notley said the differential is due to a lack of pipeline capacity to move a growing glut of Alberta oil to markets.

On Wednesday, the premier announced her government will buy its own rail cars to transport more oil to market.

Also last week, a report was released from the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy that shows “a bleak path ahead” for Alberta’s fiscal circumstance.

The report, called Alberta’s Long-Term Fiscal Future, examines long-term projections for resource royalties, federal transfer payments, investment income, property taxes, tuition revenue, health and education spending as well as debt service costs, and forecasts a shocking deficit by 2040.

“Despite growing resource revenues in the near term, spending growth — especially in health — will begin increasing the size of Alberta’s future deficit early in the next decade,” economist Trevor Tombe said. “This is true even if the government’s own balanced-budget goal is met by 2023-2024.

“I project deficits on the order of nearly $40 billion by 2040 — or four per cent of GDP at the time. In today’s terms, that’s equivalent to over $14 billion per year.

“This is not sustainable,” Tombe said.

However, when asked about the report, Notley said the province was still on track to balance the budget by 2023.

