November 29, 2018 7:07 am

Fog impacting parts of Saskatchewan

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Near zero visibility is occurring in parts of southwest and west central Saskatchewan due to fog.

A blanket of fog is impacting parts of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said near zero visibility is occurring Thursday morning in regions where fog advisories have been issued.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve into the afternoon.

Drivers are being advised to check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions.

Fog advisory for:

  • Lloydminster
  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburgv

