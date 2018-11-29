Fog impacting parts of Saskatchewan

A blanket of fog is impacting parts of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada said near zero visibility is occurring Thursday morning in regions where fog advisories have been issued.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve into the afternoon.

Drivers are being advised to check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions.

Fog advisory for:

Lloydminster

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburgv