Fog impacting parts of Saskatchewan
A A
A blanket of fog is impacting parts of Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada said near zero visibility is occurring Thursday morning in regions where fog advisories have been issued.
READ MORE: Icy conditions wreak havoc on southern Saskatchewan roads
Conditions are expected to gradually improve into the afternoon.
Drivers are being advised to check the highway hotline for the latest road conditions.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Fog advisory for:
- Lloydminster
- Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
- Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
- Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
- Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
- The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburgv
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.