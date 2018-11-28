West Kelowna man wins $700K in Canucks’ 50-50 raffle

An Okanagan resident was the big winner of a massive 50-50 hockey jackpot on Tuesday night.

Gordon Schimpf of West Kelowna won half of the jackpot at last night’s NHL game in Vancouver between the Canucks and Los Angeles Kings. The jackpot was listed at $1,413,630, with Schimpf taking home $706,815.

According to the Canucks, the jackpot is believed to be a world record for the largest 50-50 raffle. Schimpf bought the winning ticket online at Canucks.com.

Last night's @Canucksforkids winning 50/50 jackpot of $706,815 was claimed by a #Canucks fan from West Kelowna, BC! https://t.co/7zq4necFhk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 28, 2018

Funds raised from the 50-50 jackpot will support the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Tickets for the 50-50 raffle went on sale on November 20. The Canucks for Kids Fund runs 50-50 raffles at each home game and fans attending the game can purchase in arena or at home by visiting canucks.com/online5050.

The $1.4 million jackpot was made possible courtesy of Ascend FS, which guaranteed a minimum prize of $500,000 for the 50-50 raffle winner.

“The goal of this 50-50 event was to raise funds for charity while eclipsing the previous record of $1,014,555 for the largest 50/50 raffle in Canadian sports history,” the Canucks said on their website. “The record was set at Rogers Arena on April 5, 2018 during the Sedin twins’ final home game.”

“The Canucks have some of the best fans in the world and they certainly proved that last night,” said Daniel Lewis, CEO of Ascend FS. “Congratulations to the entire Canucks organization for setting the record and raising significant funds for three great charities.”