Special guests from Kids with Cancer Society learn what it’s like to be a Global News reporter

It’s an event that everyone at Global Edmonton looks forward to every year.

On Wednesday, five kids from the Kids with Cancer Society spent the day at the station, learning what it’s like to be a Global News reporter.

Justine Janvier, 10, Lucas Hindle, 10, Jasmine Sadiora, 13, Ashley Flores-Madrigal, 14, and Holly Rusnell, 15, arrived at the station in the morning ahead of their appearance on Global News at Noon with Jennifer Crosby.

The group sat on the desk with Crosby and anchored a story. They even presented the weather forecast with chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

Watch below: Special guests from Kids with Cancer Society help present Edmonton weather forecast

They spent the rest of the afternoon with Kent Morrison, putting together a story for Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6.

The special visit was made possible thanks to two families who bought the dream experience at the Kids with Cancer Society’s Beaded Journey Gala this past spring.