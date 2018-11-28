Edmonton Health Matters

November 28, 2018
Special guests from Kids with Cancer Society learn what it’s like to be a Global News reporter

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: At Global Edmonton on Wednesday, we had some special guests from the Kids with Cancer Society. Five new reporters spent part of their day with Kent Morrison.

It’s an event that everyone at Global Edmonton looks forward to every year.

On Wednesday, five kids from the Kids with Cancer Society spent the day at the station, learning what it’s like to be a Global News reporter.

Justine Janvier, 10, Lucas Hindle, 10, Jasmine Sadiora, 13, Ashley Flores-Madrigal, 14, and Holly Rusnell, 15, arrived at the station in the morning ahead of their appearance on Global News at Noon with Jennifer Crosby.

The group sat on the desk with Crosby and anchored a story. They even presented the weather forecast with chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

Watch below: Special guests from Kids with Cancer Society help present Edmonton weather forecast

They spent the rest of the afternoon with Kent Morrison, putting together a story for Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6.

The special visit was made possible thanks to two families who bought the dream experience at the Kids with Cancer Society’s Beaded Journey Gala this past spring.

DSC_0013

Five kids from the Kids with Cancer Society spent the day at Global Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 to learn what it’s like to be a news reporter.

Global News
