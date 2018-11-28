U.S. Senate votes to consider ending U.S. support for Saudi-led war in Yemen

The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to advance a resolution to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen‘s civil war, setting the stage for a possible final vote on the measure within days.

Underscoring bipartisan unhappiness with President Donald Trump’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate, many of Trump’s fellow Republicans joined Democrats to advance the measure by a vote of 63-37.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis briefed the Senate behind closed doors about Saudi Arabia, the Oct. 2 murder of Khashoggi and the war in Yemen.

Pompeo acknowledged to the lawmakers that the Yemen conflict – in which Saudi Arabia is deeply involved – has taken a terrible toll on civilians, but he argued that the Saudis provide an important counterweight to Iran in the region.

