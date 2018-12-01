On the Radar: Our December entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in December. Take a gander and see what’s up this month.

TV

Vanderpump Rules (Slice)

Premiere date: Monday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules kicks off with the anticipated opening of TomTom. Lisa Vanderpump channels her energy into making sure her newest venture is the epitome of perfection, but when last-minute problems arise, she must assign more responsibility to her junior partners Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval – whether they’re ready or not. Jax finally proposes to girlfriend, Brittany, after a roller-coaster of a year. After a painful breakup, Stassi bounces back with an exciting new business deal, an eccentric new boyfriend, and a surprising friendship with Ariana. After being the target of body-shaming comments, Katie takes a stand for the women of SUR and delivers an ultimatum to Lisa that sends reverberations throughout the entire restaurant. Normally fun and lighthearted, Lala struggles with the sudden death of her father leaving everyone wondering if she’ll ever be the same. And of course, still the resident DJ, James stirs up trouble when an ill-conceived rap lands him in hot water with the group.

Rust Valley Restorers (History Channel)

Premiere date: Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains exists “Rust Valley” – a junkyard made up of acres upon acres of old and abandoned cars as far as the eye can see. There lives a unique car restoration community and the subject of History’s new Canadian-original Rust Valley Restorers. The series focuses on one restoration shop in the “Rust Valley” that stands apart from the rest. Shop owner Mike Hall and his colourful crew are experts at transforming rusted wrecks into collectible cars. His team passionately works to return cars to their former glory – sometime for trade, sometimes for sale, and not always at a profit.

The Fix (Netflix)

Premiere date: Friday, Dec. 14 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

In this panel show, a rotating group of top comedians will take on the world’s toughest problems and try to come up with the perfect solutions.

The Innocent Man (Netflix)

Premiere date: Friday, Dec. 14 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

This six-part documentary adaptation of John Grisham’s only non-fiction book, The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town, raises troubling questions about two murder cases in Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s — and the controversial chain of events that followed.

Movies

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungles

Release date: Friday, Dec. 7

This Netflix movie’s stars include Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch. Director Andy Serkis re-invents Rudyard Kipling’s story, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.

Aquaman

Release date: Friday, Dec. 21

Aquaman is the only DC movie to hit cinemas this year. Following the events of Justice League, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, is caught between surface dwellers polluting the globe and his own people, who are ready to invade the surface.

Mary Poppins Returns

Release date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Disney is exploring more of P.L. Travers’ Mary Poppins books, in a sequel to one of its most beloved films. Emily Blunt is taking over the role from Julie Andrews. Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews will both be making appearances in this movie too. Set in London, England, 25 years after Mary Poppins, the sequel features Poppins returning to the new generation of the Banks family after they experience a loss. Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) has three children: Annabel, Georgie and John.

Books

The Mindful Glow Cookbook by Abbey Sharp

Available Tuesday, Dec. 4

Registered dietitian, food lover and YouTube star Abbey Sharp shares her debut cookbook which includes healthy recipes that will ignite your love affair with food. In over 100 recipes, Abbey shows us how she eats: healthy and nourishing meals that are packed with flavour like PB & J Protein Pancakes, Autumn Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese, Stuffed Hawaiian Burgers, Chicken, Sweet Potato and Curry Cauliflower, Chocolate Stout Veggie Chili, Chewy Crackle Almond Apple Cookies, and Ultimate Mini Sticky Toffee Puddings. Many of her recipes are plant-centric and free of dairy, gluten, and nuts. Others contain some protein-rich, lean beef, poultry, eggs, and dairy, so there are plenty of delicious recipes for everyone and every occasion.

Revolution Sunday by Wendy Guerra (Translated by Achy Obejas)

Available Tuesday, Dec. 4

A novel about glamour, surveillance, and corruption in contemporary Cuba, from an internationally bestselling author who has never before been translated into English

Cleo, scion of a once-prominent Cuban family and a promising young writer in her own right, travels to Spain to collect a prestigious award. There, Cuban expats view her with suspicion, assuming she’s an informant for the Castro regime. To Cleo’s surprise, that suspicion follows her home to Cuba, where she finds herself under constant surveillance by the government. When she meets and falls in love with a Hollywood filmmaker, she discovers her family is not who she thought they were… and neither is the filmmaker.

