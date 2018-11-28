Habitat Manitoba’s Women Build recipient gets key to new home

The recipient of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba’s Women Build received the key to her new Winnipeg home on Wednesday.

Ashley Patrie, who had been renting a two bedroom home in the HSC area with her five kids, said she can’t wait to enjoy her new home on Alfred Avenue with five bedrooms.

“So overwhelming,” Patrie said. “Such a long journey but it’s amazing to be in a new home with no leaky basement, no open windows that have cracks in them.”

Patrie is currently working full time at an accounting firm. She spent 500 hours on the build site as well as the Habitat ReStore to work off the sweat equity required by Habitat for Humanity to be a partner family.

“It’s been amazing working with everyone and meeting so many people.” Patrie said. “I feel so honoured to go through this and work so hard to get here it’s been an amazing journey.”

Habitat for Humanity has built nearly 400 houses in Manitoba to help working families become first time home buyers. Patrie’s home the 15th Women Build home.