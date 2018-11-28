Gananoque council holds final meeting, no discussion of fire department shift cuts

Gananoque’s outgoing town council held its final meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting started off with a presentation of awards and speeches by outgoing Mayor Erika Demchuk as well as other outgoing members of council.

“It’s been wonderful working with my fellow councillors. We’ve done a lot, some of us have worked together for the full eight years,” said Demchuk. “This evening has made it hit home, and it’s kind of a bittersweet moment right now.”

There were also a few unfinished items on council’s list that were briefly discussed.

However, one topic that wasn’t discussed at the meeting was council’s decision to cut the overnight shift at the Gananoque Fire Department. This motion was voted on by council members at the previous meeting on Nov. 13. There was also a petition by the Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association against this cut that was never presented to council.

Global News spoke with Gananoque fire Chief Steve Tiernan, who was at the final council meeting. Tiernan says he didn’t know there was a petition circulating to reverse the overnight shift cut but added that he had looked at other Ontario cities of approximately the same size as Gananoque and felt they were able to function without a fire crew staff member overnight.

“The Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association certainly have their right to defend the people that they represent,” he said.

The overnight shift was previously covered by one person and was cut as of Nov. 19.

Global News also spoke with Demchuk, who said: “The town has not received any petition. There has to be savings that happens with department. Having a midnight shift in these smaller communities is just not cost-effective. Our response time is still going to be the same.”

At the meeting, town council briefly touched on cannabis and the areas in which Gananoque residents should be allowed to smoke pot. The discussion on this motion is being held for the new council to decide.

The new council will be sworn in at Gananoque Town Hall next Tuesday.